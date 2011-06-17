You Don't Actually Think Pro Golfers Just Wake Up And Choose What To Wear At The US Open, Do You?

Photo: Nike Golf

Anthony Kim didn’t wake up this morning and just grab a polo and some slacks out of his closet.No, as part of Nike Golf’s “scripting” strategy, his outfit has been in the works for six months.



Last week, Nike released the different outfits that Kim and each of its other five players will wear at the US Open.

Nike Golf’s Doug Reed provided a company-approved overview of scripting in a March 2011 blog post:

“We work with all of our athletes six months in advance of a given tournament, sharing our direction and thoughts on the right types of style, material, innovation, and look are best suited for the playing condition the athlete is most likely to encounter … This includes not only the ‘game day’ uniform of polo and pant, but goes down to the detailed level of headwear, cover up, shoe and even the belt as an integral part of that uniform.“

This sounds hardcore.

But at the end of the day the players still just wearing shirts and slacks. And the material that a guy’s hat is made of is unlikely to help him sink a birdie.

So the real reason for scripting is much more obvious: marketing.

The Mighty Swoosh leaves no belt buckle or shoelace unturned when it comes to brand management.

Reed even acknowledges as such in his blog post:

“Scripting provides additional benefits as well. By working months in advance we are able to ensure that our athletes have a distinct look and feel. Scripting in advance also allows us to communicate to our customers and retailers what outfits our key athletes are wearing. It’s fairly common for a local retailer or our team to get phone calls and inquiries the Monday after a tournament, looking for information on what our athletes were wearing that weekend and where they can purchase those items, the scripting process ensures that all of the same great innovative and stylish product provided to our athletes is available for the consumer immediately.”

Bingo.

There are millions of amateur golfers in desperate need of a wardrobe update. So Nike spends months making sure their players are the best human advertisements they could possibly be.

A canary yellow shirt with olive pinstripes can’t help you reach the green in two, but it sure as hell can become the most popular golf shirt at public courses across the country this summer.

