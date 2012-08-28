You Don't Actually Hate Mondays More Than Every Other Day In The Week

Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

It might feel like Mondays are the most hated days of the week, but in actuality, Americans hate every other work day just as much, says an article in the BBC News. A recently released study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology says that mood swings are equally as bad on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.



The only exception is Friday, and that’s because the weekend is only a day away.

Subjects in the study reported that they felt “more enjoyment and happiness and less stress or worry” on the weekends when compared to the rest of the week.

People hate Mondays simply because it’s the first day after “lazy Sundays” and workers can definitely feel the contrast.

Professor Arthur Stone, who worked on the study, told the BBC News that “despite our global beliefs about lousy Mondays, this belief should be abandoned.”

The study was derived from a poll conducted by Gallup that included 340,000 people.

