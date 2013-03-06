You Don't Need To Grow A Thick Skin To Get Ahead

There’s no glory in learning how to “take criticism.”



Despite what you have probably been told about needing to grow a “thick skin”, there is something magically inspired about taking life deeply personally. About getting offended, hurt, angry, and even.

You don’t have to find the positive in everything others say to you.

Sometimes there is nothing worthwhile learning. Sometimes it’s not the right time to learn.

Sometimes you are better off staying angry.

Being able to easily shrug off pain and hurt doesn’t make you a better person or closer to being more successful. The truth is that having a thick skin stops you from being motivated by failure.

You aren’t tough enough to win until you’re angry enough to do what’s extraordinary. That only comes when you have thin enough skin to feel the sting of getting of wrong and work relentlessly to make that feeling go away.

Masking failure with excuses, deflection, or baggage from your past just stops you from harnessing the bitter rage that would otherwise move you past your obstacle.

It burns a lot of emotional energy to get angry and stay that way.

You’ll get less sleep and sometimes lose friends.

But you get better results than just shrugging off bad outcomes.

So maybe it’s time to get angry. And stay that way.

