‘You’ producer reveals they had to scrap a ‘major storyline’ with Mr. Mooney for season 3 because actor Mark Blum died from COVID-19 complications

Mr. Mooney had a huge impact on Joe’s life on ‘You.’ Netflix; John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Season 3 of “You” originally had a “major storyline” with Mr. Mooney, according to Sera Gamble.

Mark Blum, the seasoned actor who played Mr. Mooney, died before season three was completed.

The first episode of season three is dedicated to Blum.

The third season of “You” was originally supposed to feature a character from season one.

Executive producer Sera Gamble told Insider that Mr. Mooney was meant to appear on the third season, but the actor who plays him, Mark Blum, died before they could finish it.

Mr. Mooney was originally part of a ‘major storyline’ on season 3

Mark Blum as Mr. Mooney. Netflix

When asked if there were any loose ends she wished season three wrapped up, Gamble brought up a storyline that had been cut due to an actor’s death.

“The major storyline that I wish we could have done was one with Mr. Mooney in it,” Gamble told Insider. “We were in the middle of that and we scrapped it and we started over.”

Mr. Mooney was portrayed by Mark Blum, who died at age 69 due to complications related to COVID-19 on March 25, 2020.

“You” began filming its third season in November 2020. It was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and it didn’t wrap until April 2021.

“It’s painful on a human level and also we had a lot more story to tell with that character. And I think that will always be in our minds, we get to continue to tell the story,” Gamble told Insider.

She continued, “In my mind, it’s almost been like, we want to find little ways to honor that character because it’s a way of paying respects to that actor.”

Blum appeared on the first season of ‘You’ and dozens of other projects

Mark Blum is an established actor. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Blum appeared throughout the first season of the show as Mr. Mooney, the bookseller who took Joe (Penn Badgley) in and taught him how to repair books. Mr. Mooney was harsh with Joe and locked him in the glass box in the bookstore basement for days at a time.

Blum was also an accomplished actor and Broadway star.

He had roles in classic films like “Desperately Seeking Susan” (1985), “Crocodile Dundee” (1986), and “Shattered Glass” (2003). He also appeared on shows like Amazon Prime’s “Mozart in the Jungle” and NBC’s “Law & Order.”

The first episode of season three of “You” is dedicated “in loving memory” to Blum.