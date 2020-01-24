You and 21 friends could rent an entire castle in California for $117 a night

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb The ‘Castle in the Forest’ is available for rent on Airbnb.

The Castle in the Forest is a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Southern California.

It can sleep 22 people and features a grand ballroom, a game room, a wine cellar, and even a built-in pub for parties.

The castle is available for rent on Airbnb, and it costs $US2,595 a night, which is $US117 per person when split between 22 guests.

A stunning castle can be found in the Skyforest region of San Bernardino, California.

Called the “Castle in the Forest,” the sprawling home is 10,000 square feet, and it’s available for bookings throughout the year on vacation rental websites.

The extravagant rental home was modelled to look like a real castle, featuring multiple fireplaces and chandeliers.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb The castle features medieval architecture.

The house features custom gothic architecture, like the paneled walls and arched windows, according to its Airbnb listing,

There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the property.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the castle.

The windows offer views of the surrounding forest, according to the Airbnb listing.

The house features multiple kitchens, so you and your friends don’t have to fight over what to cook for dinner.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb The castle features multiple kitchens.

The kitchens are fully equipped with appliances and basic supplies, like spices and cooking oil.

You can eat dinner in the formal dining room.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb The castle was built with multiple kitchens.

The castle also features several salons, so you can switch up where you eat throughout your stay.

You can also relax in the castle’s built-in Bavarian-style pub.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb The castle has a built-in pub.

It’s the ideal space for celebrating, as there are booths and bar stools for all of your guests to sit.

There’s an additional wine cellar in the castle to store your beverages, too.

The castle can sleep up to 22 people.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb The home has six bedrooms.

The property features nine beds in six bedrooms, as well as seven and a half bathrooms.

Some of your friends would have to share a room, but they wouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort in the process.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb Some of the bedrooms have multiple beds.

The home overlooks a brook, giving visitors views of nature throughout the property.

There is also a theatre on the property that is perfect for movie nights.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb The castle has a theatre.

You can also explore the grand ballroom and game room during your stay.

The Airbnb listing also states that many of the rooms in the castle are designed to make you feel like you’re exploring a medieval property.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb The castle features themed rooms.

The study, for example, has paneled wood walls and a pointed fireplace.

A stay in the castle costs $US2,595 a night.

Arsine Shirvanian/Airbnb The castle costs $US117 per night between 22 people.

The cost comes out to $US117 per person when split between 22 guests.

You can check out the Airbnb listing here.

