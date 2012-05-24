You Could Live In The Childhood Home Of Basketball Inventor James Naismith For $1.2 Million

Nicholas Schwartz
James Naismith home

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and naismithhome.com

The childhood home of Dr. James Naismith—the man who invented the game of basketball—is up for sale in Canada.The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Georgian house located on a 45-acre farm in Almonte, Ontario, has a price tag of $1,195,000 million in Canadian currency—which equates to 1,170,421 dollars and 16 cents in American currency as of today. 

The Naismith home was built in 1850.

A view of the neatly manicured backyard.

A lush garden is adjacent to the house.

A large barn is included on the 45-acre estate.

Here's the view at sunset.

All you need is a few peach baskets.

The interior is well furnished.

A reverse view of the kitchen area.

Here's a stately reading room.

The first floor bathroom.

There's a roomy second-floor bedroom.

Complete with a cozy bathroom.

Proof of authenticity.

