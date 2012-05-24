You Could Live In The Childhood Home Of Basketball Inventor James Naismith For $1.2 Million

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and naismithhome.com

The childhood home of Dr. James Naismith—the man who invented the game of basketball—is up for sale in Canada.The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Georgian house located on a 45-acre farm in Almonte, Ontario, has a price tag of $1,195,000 million in Canadian currency—which equates to 1,170,421 dollars and 16 cents in American currency as of today.



