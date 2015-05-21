Here's the real reason why you shouldn't wear pajamas that look like a suit

Getty Images/Jason Merritt A well-fitting suit makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.

Some time after the cultural revolution of the 70s, suits took on a terrible stigma: they were stiff, uncomfortable, and for “squares.”

This attitude has survived until today, which allows a product such as the abominable Suitsy to generate buzz and potentially even popularity.

It’s incredibly novel and, to many, seems like a great idea, because suits are so looked down upon.

Unfortunately, these “pajamas that fool people into thinking you’re wearing a suit” are completely misguided. Suitsy is solving a problem that people only think exists. It actually doesn’t.

When choosing a suit, the most important thing isn’t the brand, the materials, where it was made, or what style it is. The only thing that matters is fit.

If your suit is uncomfortable, your suit fits you wrong. If a pair of pajamas look better than your suit, your suit fits you wrong. Most importantly, if you’re uncomfortable in your suit, your suit fits you wrong.

Half of wearing a suit is to fulfil some sort of attire requirement. But the other half is the extreme boost of confidence wearing a suit provides. For many suit wearers, this is the chief reason to take pride in your outfit.

A well-fitting suit makes you feel like you’re on top of the world. A sleeping garment can never offer you that.

Betabrand This guy is not fooling anyone.

That’s not even to mention that, at nearly $US400, the garment retails very near the price point of a reasonably well-made traditional suit. It doesn’t really look very much like a suit, either. In the end, everyone will be able to tell you’re a phony who’s trying way too hard to evade a problem that’s ultimately shouldn’t be a problem at all.

