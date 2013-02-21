You Can't Wear Google Glass With Your Own Glasses ...Yet

Photo: Google

Google Glass is making its way to everyday consumers.But people who wear regular glasses won’t be able to use Google Glass just yet.



Still, the sunglasses form factor indicates that Google is working on it, and we’ve heard from one source that you’ll eventually be able to incorporate the device with your regular glasses.

Earlier today, Google released beautiful photos of what you can do with Glass.

It also expanded its Glass Explorer program to put Glass in the hands of everyday people. So for the next week, people can apply to buy Glass by telling Google what they would do if they had Glass.

