You Can't Take Uber To The Super Bowl

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Don’t try to grab an Uber car to get to the Super Bowl.

If you’re heading to Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey on Sunday and were planning to grab an Uber or a taxi, think again.

According to the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), taxicabs and for-hire vehicles will not be allowed to access MetLife stadium:

Please be aware that due to eestricted [sic] access at MetLife Stadium, yellow and green taxicabs as well as any for-hire-vehicles will not have access to the stadium and should not attempt to provide passenger service to the game.

Taking any kind of car from New York to New Jersey for the game seems like a bad idea. The DOT says to “expect increased activity and limited use” around the Lincoln Tunnel and on these streets:

