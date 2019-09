The S&P just went green. Shocked? Nope.



As we pointed out earlier, the market is basically following China and its currency proxy AUD/JPY. The other “risk on” pair EURUSD — which remains badly bloodied, isn’t nearly so robust. And yes, against Friday’s close, AUDJPY is up marginally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.