Sorry, You'll Never Quit Facebook

You probably use Facebook. 600 million people do.But you’re probably not happy about it.
According to our survey of ~900 Web users, almost half of respondents – 45% – say they either “dislike” or “hate” Facebook. Only 11% say they love it. 67% are neutral to negative.
But you know what?
Despite these nasty feelings you have toward Facebook, you are never, ever going to quit.
You're not going to go back to waiting an hour to send an email to 30 people with 40 photos. attached.
Without Facebook what are you going to do when you don't have a friend's email address or phone number? Facebook messaging blows. But at least you know you can reach anybody who has a Facebook account.
Sure, Facebook has privacy issues, but you don't care about privacy anymore. Remember when you wouldn't use your real name on the Internet?
You've never quit before. Remember News Feed? Beacon? You didn't quit then and won't now, either. Not even if you want to.
