Sorry, You'll Never Quit Facebook

Nicholas Carlson
Mousetrap

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

You probably use Facebook. 600 million people do.But you’re probably not happy about it.

According to our survey of ~900 Web users, almost half of respondents – 45% – say they either “dislike” or “hate” Facebook. Only 11% say they love it. 67% are neutral to negative.

But you know what?

Despite these nasty feelings you have toward Facebook, you are never, ever going to quit.

You're not going to go back to waiting an hour to send an email to 30 people with 40 photos. attached.

How will you remember anybody's birthday?

How will you stalk your college boyfriend's new fiance?

Without Facebook what are you going to do when you don't have a friend's email address or phone number? Facebook messaging blows. But at least you know you can reach anybody who has a Facebook account.

Forget Facebook. 80 million of you are addicted to Zygna's Facebook game, FarmVille.

How will you hear about parties? How will you remember where and when those parties are? Evite?

What are you going to do when you're in the elevator? Facebook is the most popular iPhone app

Sure, Facebook has privacy issues, but you don't care about privacy anymore. Remember when you wouldn't use your real name on the Internet?

You've never quit before. Remember News Feed? Beacon? You didn't quit then and won't now, either. Not even if you want to.

Since you're sticking around…

Here's How To Put Facebook On A Privacy Lockdown

