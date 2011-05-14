Sorry, You'll Never Quit Facebook

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

You probably use Facebook. 600 million people do.But you’re probably not happy about it.



According to our survey of ~900 Web users, almost half of respondents – 45% – say they either “dislike” or “hate” Facebook. Only 11% say they love it. 67% are neutral to negative.

But you know what?

Despite these nasty feelings you have toward Facebook, you are never, ever going to quit.

