Dear Rich People Who Can Barely Live On $450,000 A Year...

Law professor Todd Henderson – President Obama’s neighbour in Chicago, who, with his wife, make $450,000 a year a combined income that we estimate to be $400,000 a year — electrified the blogosphere today by explaining how his family will have to cut back if Obama raises taxes on the rich.



