You Can't Just Hold The Rights To Land And Do Nothing: Australia's New Industry Minister To Miners

Getty / Paula Bronstein

Australia’s new industry minister Ian Macfarlane, who will be sworn in today, has said mining companies cannot just hold licenses over parcels of land they don’t want to develop.

According to The Australian, the new government will push companies to go ahead with projects to ensure the economy is boosted by the investment, as the mining boom winds down.

“I want to put the industry on notice that if the deposits are able to be developed they’ve got to be developed,” he said in the article.

“We’ve got to make sure that every molecule of gas that can come out of the ground does so. Provided we’ve got the environmental approvals right, we should develop everything we can.”

