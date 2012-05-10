INSTANT MBA: You Can't Do It By Yourself, So Find Others With Similar Ideals

Photo: forex-ma.net

Today’s advice comes from Raviv Turner, cofounder and CEO of Guerillapps, via Erica Swallow at Forbes.com:“From a corporate perspective, you want to align your brand with organisations that have a good track record but also align closely with your ideals.”



Turner wanted his gaming company to make money, but he also wanted it to benefit society as a whole.

To make this happen, Guerillapps decided to team up with corporations, such as TerraCycle, Carbonfund.org, TreeHugger, and Kraft, who were already encouraging recycling.

The company combined their two passions: recycling and gaming and the end result is a product called Trash Tycoon, which integrates real-life recycling with the advancement of the online game.

But Turner says social entrepreneurs need to remember that they can’t do it all by themselves.

“Beyond corporate partnerships, you need to be watching for companies who can help you to achieve your end goal.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.