NO FUN LEAGUE: The Most Controversial NFL Touchdown Celebrations Ever

Photo: YouTube

National Football League or No Fun League?The debate never ends.



Never is this more evident than the touchdown dance. The NFL has severely cracked down on creative forms of expression after crossing the goalline, which has limited the need for further debate.

That all changed this week when Steve Johnson celebrated a touchdown by mocking his opponent, Plaxico Burress, and pretending to shoot himself in the leg.

To make matters worse, he then mimicked the Jets aeroplane dance before pretending to crash onto the field. And now one Jet believes Johnson’s second act was insensitive to 9/11 victims.

Are these celebrations fair? Or foul?

Unfortunately, this was the only video we could find of the incident. Fortunately, it showed the lucritive opportunity that came from establishing a forbidden rule. After scoring a touchdown, T.O. pulled a Sharpie from his sock and signed the football. A rule was quickly introduced banning players from carrying 'foreign objects' on the field. Following the T.O./sharpie incident, the NFL banned players from keeping props on their person. So the cunning Horn hid a cell phone underneath the goalpost to celebrate a potential score. He scored. And he pulled out the phone. He was later fined $30,000 for the incident, but he was eventually validated when Blitz: The League used the celebration in its video game. The below video chronicles the entire epic progression of how a touchdown dance sparked a brawl. First, TO scored and ran to the centre of Cowboys Stadium to bask in his glory. Then, Emmitt Smith scored and proceeded to protect his house. Finally, after another TO score, the 49ers receiver returned to the star...only George Teague wasn't having it. Green Bay Packers fans were notorious for mooning the opposing team's bus following a loss. But when Randy Moss feigned mooning the crowd after a touchdown, FOX announcer Joe Buck called it 'a disgusting act.' Moss was fined $10,000 by the league. How'd he repay it? Straight cash, homie. Marshall Faulk and his Rams will forever be known as 'the greatest show on turf.' But they will also be known as the ones responsible for the banning of touchdown dances involving multiple players. The 2010 Rams paid homage to their forebearers with this now-illegal 'bob and weave' celebration. Ochocinco's enjoyed his fare share of touchdown celebration controversies and league fines over the years. There was the Riverdance, the marriage proposal and the 'don't fine me.' But this was the celebration that nearly caused him bodily harm. After confirming his touchdown stood, the receiver searched for the safest spot to make the risky Lambeau Leap. He found a brief pocket of orange...and several one-finger salutes. At least he officially crossed the goalline this time. After a 91-yard touchdown catch and run, Jackson stopped at the goalline, turned around, and slowly fell into the endzone against the bitter rival Dallas Cowboys. His mocking act was flagged for an excessive celebration. Boley was understandably excited after returning an interception for a touchdown. But, in his excitment, he almost decapitated an innocent human being. Boley threw the ball, with fury, against the wall and came this close to striking someone in the face. Fortunately, no one was hurt. MJD was in Cleveland. As in, the former home of LeBron James. Needless to say, there's still no love lost regarding anything LeBron-related. So when the Jaguars running back celebrated a touchdown by mimicking the basketball star's powder toss, he was treated to a round of boos much larger than when he actually scored. It's the controversial celebration that refocused the debate of many - namely, Bob Costas - on the 'mindless exhibitionism' of touchdown dances. Following a score, Johnson proceeded to mimic shooting himself in the leg a la Plaxico Burress, his opponent. Some thought it was funny. Others thought it was crass. Johnson was flagged but has yet to face any league ramifications. Johnson's touchdown dance was just one of many scenes from the week in sports Click here to see the best sports photos from the week that was >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.