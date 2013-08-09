It's Ridiculously Hard To Find An NYC Apartment Under $US3 Million

You would think a $US1 million would buy you a decent apartment in a nice neighbourhood of New York City.

Maybe last year, but not anymore.

New York City is experiencing a shortage of nonluxury apartments, or units priced under $US3 million, according to Businessweek. These nonluxury spaces have previously accounted for 90% of housing inventory in the city, but have plummeted by more than one-third in the last three quarters.

In contrast, the inventory of luxury apartments (the top 10% of the market) fell only 3.9%.

“For the bulk of the market, the 90 per cent, it’s probably the most challenging period for a buyer in the 25-plus years that I’ve been observing the market,” Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel, a residential real estate appraiser, told Businessweek.

Nonluxury apartments are mostly sought after by first-time buyers. And in this market they may have to throw their tight budgets out the window.

The average price of a two-bedroom Manhattan apartment is $US1.35 million, and adding another bedroom brings that price up to $US2.63 million.

That is a 7.8% price increase from last year .

And just think what that could buy you in the rest of America. The national average for a single family home is $US214,200.

Prices are being driven up as a result of a shrinking inventory and developers focusing on ultra-luxury buildings. And current owners are holding on to their properties, waiting for the market to full recover.

But, if you’re in the market for a luxury space you’re in luck. Prices of luxury apartments are down 8.9% to $US5.25 million year over year.

Seems like a few extra million is the only difference between the lap of luxury and a standard two-bedroom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.