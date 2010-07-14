You Can't Appreciate How Completely Apple Has Humiliated The mobile phone Industry Until You See These Charts

Yes, we know you know that in the space of three short years Apple’s iPhone has humiliated the entire mobile phone industry.



But we bet you won’t FULLY APPRECIATE just how completely Apple has laid waste to incumbents like RIM, Nokia, and Sony Ericsson until you look at these two charts from Goldman Sachs (via FT).

First, a chart comparing the total handset industry profits since 2005 captured by:

1) Apple (light blue), and

2) Everyone else (RIM, Nokia, HTC, Sony Ericsson, etc.)

That’s just astounding. The folks at Nokia, RIM, etc., should hang their heads in shame.

And now consider the next shocking chart. Apple will generate 2X as much handset profit as the rest of the industry combined this year DESPITE SELLING ONLY 3% OF THE HANDSETS BY UNIT VOLUME:

And now, when you finish chewing on that, consider that Apple’s iPad might have the same impact on the PC industry.

