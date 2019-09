Photo: ESPN

The WatchESPN iPad app is now available, ESPN PR just told us.It only works if you are a Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks, or Verizon FiOS TV subscriber.



(Which we are. Sweet.)

This all just proves that ESPN “gets” it. It’s somobical; social, mobile, local. And that’s as cool as the other side of the pillow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.