You Can Use Google Maps To Find Pokemon For April Fool's Day

Google Maps has used April 1 to launch its search for the ultimate “Pokemon Master”.

The pranksters say they’re looking to hire a digital explorer who has the passion to take Google Maps to “the next level”.

And while it isn’t a real recruitment call, Google has launched a Pokemon game.

Exploring all types of terrain, Pokemon Masters can use their iOS or Android devices to go hunting for Pokemon around the globe using the Google Maps app.

