You Can Talk To Paul Graham About Your Startup, But It'll Cost You

This is actually pretty cool. Paul Graham, founder of top startup accelerator Y Combinator (and part-time magazine cover model), is auctioning lunch with him to talk about your startup as part of a charity auction for Bing Nursery School in Silicon Valley. The money will go to scholarships for deserving kids to attend this fancy private nursery school.



Paul is item #406. Here’s what the description says: “Talk About Your Start-up w/ Paul Graham! In this amazing opportunity, Paul will take you to lunch and spend an hour talking with you about your startup idea, or help you come up with an idea that is suited to you. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime chance to help make your dream a reality!”

Bidding starts at $10, and the item has an estimated value of $500. But we think it could go much, much higher.

Have a bit of liquidity? Want to pitch one of Silicon Valley’s top investors and do a good thing for charity? Go for it!

Via Hacker News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.