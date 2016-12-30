You can streamline your gmail account with this simple program

Find yourself buried under hundreds of mismanaged emails in Gmail? That’s what ActiveInbox was designed to tackle. This handy app streamlines all the to-dos sitting in your inbox, bringing a new level to functionality to your Gmail you didn’t previously think possible. It’s also rarely discounted…but we’ve got subscriptions for up to 67% off.

Trusted by Spotify, FujiFilm, and Pearson, ActiveInbox easily integrates into Gmail on your browser and mobile device. With it, you can create folders for projects and clients, schedule due dates, and annotate and prioritize emails you receive. And since ActiveInbox even comes with email scheduling, you’ll be able to time your emails so that they’ll be opened at precisely the right time.

Grab a subscription to ActiveInbox now, with markdowns as follows for different plans. Save more by grabbing a longer subscription:

A one-year plan clocks in at $34 AUD [$24.95 USD], or 37% off

A three-year plan is just $60.17 AUD [$43.95 USD], or 63% off

A five-year plan is just $88.92 AUD [$64.95 USD], or 67% off

