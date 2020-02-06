You and 15 friends can rent a medieval castle in Spain for less than $25 per night

Marc/Airbnb A medieval castle is available for rent on Airbnb.

You can rent a medieval castle in Spain that’s surrounded by rivers and mountains.

The castle sleeps 16 people and features 8 bedrooms, lush greenery, and even a church on the property where weddings have taken place.

The castle is available to rent on Airbnb, and it costs $US380 a night, which comes out to $US23.75 when split between 16 guests.

The listing also notes that parties that stay in the castle for a month receive a 50% discount, so you could pay even less per night.

An authentic medieval castle can be found in the province of Girona in Spain.

Marc/Airbnb The castle is located in Catalonia, Spain.

The expansive castle sits between mountains, rivers, and valleys according to its Airbnb listing.

It’s available to rent throughout the year.

The castle was built in the 10th century, and it has all the trappings of an authentic medieval castle.

Marc/Airbnb The 10th-century castle has an authentic feel.

Stone walls and ceilings with exposed beams can be found throughout the castle.

There are plenty of areas for guests to relax within the castle, like the salon.

Marc/Airbnb A salon in the castle.

Chandeliers and wood furnishings add to the medieval vibe, transporting guests back in time.

The castle can sleep up to 16 guests.

Marc/Airbnb Up to 16 guests can stay in the castle.

The property features 11 beds in 8 bedrooms, as well as 4 bathrooms.

The traditional decor continues in the sleeping areas.

The listing states that pets are welcome on the property.

Marc/Airbnb Pets are welcome in the castle.

A pet even lives at the castle full time.

The castle also features a veranda overlooking the natural surroundings.

Marc/Airbnb The castle features an outdoor space.

The hosts live on the property and are available around the clock for help, according to the listing.

There’s even a church on the property.

Marc/Airbnb The castle features a church.

A photo on the listing page appears to show a wedding in the chapel, though you’d have to ask the hosts if you could actually get married on the property.

A stay in the castle costs $US380 a night.

Marc/Airbnb The castle costs $US23.75 per night between 16 people.

The cost comes out to $US23.75 a night when split between 16 people.

The listing also states that the hosts offer a 25% discount if you stay for a week, as well as a 50% discount if you stay for a full month, so you could pay even less if you elongate your trip.

You can check out the Airbnb listing here.

