Check out Bill Gross' old Bloomberg keyboard at the Smithsonian's new business exhibition

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will display a vintage Bloomberg keyboard once owned by legendary bond investor Bill Gross at its upcoming business history exhibition in DC.

Gross, who last year left his role as chief investment officer at PIMCO for hedge fund Janus Capital, has been a Wall Street titan for decades.

So it’s no surprise that he was an early terminal user.

In fact, Gross is such a fan of the terminal that he owns four of them — two of which he keeps at home.

The terminal, a real-time financial news service that Michael Bloomberg began marketing in the early 1980s, now sells for about $US24,000 a piece.

The American Enterprise exhibition at The National Museum of American History launches July 1 and will be the Smithsonian’s first ever exhibition on business history.

Other treats will include a New York Stock Exchange booth from 1929, one of Michael Dell’s early computers, and Alfred Bloomingdale’s personal credit cards.

