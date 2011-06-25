You Can Pay $10,000+ For A Copy Of The Newspaper Containing 'Jackass' Ryan Dunn's Obit*

Do you want to pay $10,000 for a copy of the newspaper with Ryan Dunn‘s obituary?



Because you can, thanks to eBay.

At last check, the bidding was up to $10,700. There were also at least 10 other auctions of a similar nature but bidding was not nearly as high.

Dunn, the star of MTV’s “Jackass,” died on Monday morning with the Porsche he was driving flew off the road and into the trees.

A toxicology report found that his blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.

UPDATE: The auction in question has been ended early, presumably by eBay’s staff.

