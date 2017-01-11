You can overhaul your company's work flow with a simple project management app

Communication is essential in today’s fast-paced world, and that’s why big companies like Mozilla and Sony Pictures trust Goplan Professional to keep their teams on target. Through a single, intuitive interface, this handy app enables teams to collaborate and track projects at peak efficiency.
With Goplan Professional, your entire team can track pending projects and organise them into tasks, milestones, and time-sensitive assignments. Using prioritisation and filtering, you can track service and issue tickets, plus check each project’s calendar or track events on a company-wide agenda.
And thanks to enterprise-grade 2048-bit encryption, you can rest assured that all your communications are secure. Get a lifetime subscription to Goplan Professional for only $54 AUD [$39 USD], or over 90% off the retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
