On Friday, after the earthquake hit, analysts unearthed yen and equity charts from the Kobe earthquake, perhaps with the idea of using that as a template.



Well, that’s useless. Japanese stocks are already down some 15%, which is a MUCH steeper decline than we saw last time.

From BofA/ML, here’s Kobe:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.