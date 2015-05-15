You can now video call your friends using Facebook

Get excited. Photo: David Hilgart.

Facebook has just announced Australians can video call their friends from its Messenger app.

While Messenger already offers people the ability to make voice calls, its new video calling system is about to give Skype a run for its money.

This is Facebook’s latest feature to be released for Messenger, following the ability to send money to friends and the introduction of Businesses on Messenger.

