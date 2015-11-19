You can now use Apple Pay in Australia - if you have an Amex card

A worker demonstrates Apple Pay. Photo: Getty Images

Apple has switched on Apple Pay for iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad users in Australia today – provided they have an American Express card and the retailer accepts it.

Most major retailers will accept Apple Pay, including David Jones, McDonalds, Kmart, Bunnings, Coles and Woolworths. Apple has also partnered with online payment processor eWay, giving access to over 21,000 online stores. But higher fees means the Amex is rejected by many smaller vendors.

The payment service has slowly been rolling out globally following the deal with American Express. Over the past days it has been made available in Canada, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Apple Pay is being sold as a more secure and frictionless payments system. When shopping in person, the user can hold their phone over the payments terminal and use their fingerprint as verification. Online, the built-in verification will negate the need to fill out shipping and billing information.

There are around 6.8 million Amex cards in Australia, with about 1.9 million issued by banks, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

These cardholders are not the younger demographic that trend towards Apple, industry consultant Grant Halverson told the Herald.

“Amex’s cardholders are generally older, more corporate customers,” Halverson said.

