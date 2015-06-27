You can now try a home on Airbnb before you buy

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals just like you in this morning’s E-COMMERCE INSIDER daily newsletter. Don’t be left in the dark while your competition gets ahead each morning. Learn more about our 7-day FREE trial now »

Online home marketplace Realtor.com announced its new partnership with home rental service Airbnb. The partnership is an effort to help potential buyers “try before you buy”. Now available on Realtor.com’s desktop and mobile sites, when viewing a listing customers will also see an “Airbnb before buying” section on the listing page, showcasing rentals in the same neighbourhood. The new partnership is being kicked off with a Try Before You Buy Sweepstakes, which is giving away $US500 towards an Airbnb stay to weekly winners through August 23.

Realtor.com has recently been focusing heavily on its digital presence, reportsMobile Marketer. Last month, the company revamped their mobile site and app, streamlining its look to make it as easy to use on a mobile device as it would be on a desktop.

Additionally, in order to keep up with the local markets, the app refreshes 90% of its listings every 15 minutes. Now, partnering with Airbnb gives Realtor.com access to a new audience of online buyers, as well as being the first online realty market to provide this kind of service to its potential customers.

