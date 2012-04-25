McCann Loses More Nestle Business—Here's Today's Ad Brief

McCann Erickson has lost even more business with one of the company’s most profitable marketers: Nestle. Creative on both the Coffee-Mate and Nesquik brands will be moved to a different agency. In September, McCann lost Nespresso and Nescafe.



If you thought that homeless people acting as Wi-Fi hotspots at SXSW was weird, you might want to sit down. DDB Mexico has launched a campaign for Mexican internet portal Terr that allows people to exchange their dog’s poop for Wi-Fi. Boxes have been placed in 10 parks throughout Mexico city that measures how much your dog waste weighs. The heavier the poop, the more free Wi-Fi minutes you get in the park. Of course, how the box can tell that it is measuring excrement isn’t explained.

Microsoft has new ad partners for its endeavour to advertise via Xbox Live. Partners include ESPN, Last.fm, and CBS Interactive Properties GameSpot. MSNBC, Crackle, UFC, and the Today Show had already partnered up with the initiative.

Ashley Madison is offering $1 million to anyone that can prove she had sex with Tim Tebow.

Corona Light has released a funny ad by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners about how beer breaks up the monotony of life for recent college grads.

Domino’s Pizza in the Netherlands has created a bizarre promotional jingle that plays every time a pizza delivery scooter accelerates. The work was done by Indie Amsterdam. Seriously, give it a listen.

Meredith Corp., which publishes Ladies’ Home Journal, will fire 80 employees.

Atlantic Media Company has hired Michael Donohoe as product engineering director for the new digital global business brand. Donohoe comes to Atlantic Media from RealNetworks, where he was a senior software engineer.

Youth Pulse Inc., an authority on young adult marketing and research, has appointed Jake Katz to be its chief architect. Katz is 26 and has worked with Nickelodeon, MTV, and NBCUniversal to consult about trends in youth culture.

