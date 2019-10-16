You can now pre-order the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in Australia. Take a look at how the prices compare with Telstra, Vodafone and Optus

The new Google Pixel 4 phones. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Google unveiled its new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones and they are available for pre-order in Australia.

The Pixel 4 starts at $1,049 and the XL, $1,279.

The phones come in three colours – black, white and orange.

This morning, Google unveiled the new Pixel phones, which come with a slew of features including motion sensors for unlocking the device faster, two cameras – one telephoto lens and one standard lens – and a Night Sight feature to take pictures in the dark.

The phones come in three colours – Just Black, Clearly White & Oh So Orange – and you have the option of purchasing them outright or getting them on a plan.

Prices for the Pixel 4 start at $1,049 and the for the XL, $1,279, which is cheaper than their predecessors. Last year the Pixel 3 started at $1,199 and the 3 XL started at $1,349, according to Gizmodo.

Here’s a look at the different prices and plans from each service provider.

Telstra

If you get a Google Pixel 4 before January 13, you can score yourself a bonus Google Nest Hub speaker.

Vodafone

With Vodafone, you get a bonus JBL Link 10 wireless portable speaker when you preorder the Pixel 4.

Optus

The Google Pixel 4 64GB is available on 24 or 36 month plans from $85 a month. You can also get the phone on this plan with 80GB of data – and 20GB of bonus data – until November 17.

As for the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB phone, you can get it on a 24 or 36 month plan from $92 per month – $85 promo plan plus $7 a month for the phone.

Optus is also offering the first three months plan fees free on any mobile plan with the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL until November 17.

Plus, if you get the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL before December 31, you can get a Google Assistant enabled Harman/Kardon Citation ONE smart speaker as well.

















So now all you have to do is decide whether you’re ready for a new phone.

If some of the links don’t aren’t live, just check back into the site a little later.

