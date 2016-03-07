You will soon be able to livestream every Australian TV channel on your phone

My Kitchen Rules anywhere you want.

On the back of Seven and Nine offering their channels available to stream online, Freeview will soon offer all of Australia’s free-to-air TV channels on your phone for free.

The service announced today is a world first, and will bring all the free-to-air networks in the one place, including SBS who previously was not a part of Freeview.

The FreeviewPlus app will offer both live streaming and catch up content, while a “wider range of features and functionality” will be announced later in the year. The exact release date for the service isn’t official yet, but it’s not expected to be far away.

“It’s clear that consumers are in charge of their viewing and they want the flexibility to watch what they want, when they want, on the best available screen at the time even when out of home,” Freeview CEO Liz Ross said.

The media organisation also announced the appointment of Seven West Media chief digital officer Clive Dickens as its new chairman, replacing Kim Dalton who had been in the position for seven years.

“This year will continue to be one of collaboration and innovation for Freeview leading with FreeviewPlus mobile product and we look forward to announcing even more exciting IP initiatives in the coming months,” Dickens said about his appointment.

The service itself resembles the early days of Hulu in the USA where multiple big TV networks including ABC, FOX and NBC launched all their shows in catchup form together, although with the added functionality of live TV.

