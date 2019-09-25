You can now legally grow and possess 50 grams of cannabis in the ACT, in an Australian first

Getty Images

Canberra choofers rejoice: the ACT has legalised the possession of cannabis for personal use.

The ACT Legislative Assembly has passed private member’s bill from Labor MP Michael Pettersson which legalises growing and possessing a limited quantity of the drug.

The law will come into effect from January 31, 2020.

The bill allows Canberrans over 18 years of age to personally carry up to 50g of the drug. Additionally, individuals will be able to cultivate two cannabis plants – with a maximum of four per household – for personal use. Possession of more than 50g of the drug, or cultivation of more than four plants, will remain illegal.

Unfortunately for those who are contemplating a highly technical hydroponics setup, this is not permitted by the legislation. Amendments proposed by the Greens which would allow hydroponic cannabis were voted down as were amendments allowing greater allowances for those with medical cannabis needs.

The bill does not affect Commonwealth laws regarding the buying and selling of cannabis. It remains a prohibited substance under Commonwealth law, and police officers in the ACT will be able to arrest and charge anyone possessing cannabis under those laws.

As with the ACT’s attempt to legalise same-sex marriage in 2013, the Commonwealth government could seek to strike out these laws if it deems them incompatible with federal legislation.

The bill’s authors assert that it seeks to “bring cannabis laws more in line with modern community standards and reflect global trends”.

“The bill will reduce the burden on our criminal justice system and bring us a step closer to a cannabis market,” it reads.

