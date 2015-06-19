You can now get a Tesla Model S for less than $2

A Tesla Model S sedan can cost more than $US100,000. But if you only have about $US1 on hand, you can still get the car.

“Today we’re launching something for the little ones (and our biggest fans),” Tesla tweeted from the company’s main account on Thursday.

Elon Musk’s electric car maker didn’t disappoint. With a little help from Mattel, you can now get a Hot Wheels Model S for $US1.09, Bloomberg reported.

It comes in silver and red, Bloomberg’s Dana Hull and Matthew Townsend wrote.

This the second time Tesla has joined with Hot Wheels to create a 1:64-scale version of one of its cars. A version of the Tesla Roadster was released a few years back.

Hot Wheels tweeted a video of the Hot Wheels Model S designer developing the design of the tiny car: