You can now follow ANZ's excellent economics and markets team on Twitter

Used correctly, Twitter is a powerful tool.

You can follow your favourite journalist, sports star or celebrity, among others, and filter out the noise so that you receive the news, sports and weather you want to read.

Banks, in particular their economics and markets teams, are increasingly embracing the Twitter revolution, taking to the microblogging site in ever larger numbers to present their news and views on what’s happening in the economy and markets.

Following in the footsteps of their opposite numbers at Westpac, ANZ’s excellent economics team have been ramping up their Twitter coverage recently with economists, strategists and researchers from the bank increasingly tweeting information and ideas that up until recently would have only been accessible to their clients.

Business Insider has been busy following their progress. They’re all favourites and deserve bigger followings in our opinion, because when they tweet, it’s definitely worth the read.

Warren Hogan, chief economist

Twitter milestone. 3000 followers, 1000 tweets. The rapidly declining cost of information should make for a more efficient economy #ausecon — Warren Hogan (@anz_warrenhogan) December 5, 2015

Felicity Emmett, co-head of Australian economics

Not surprising that #RBA sees risks to its consumption forecast, with real wage growth so low #AU_ANZ pic.twitter.com/A5ZBoYnLf9 — Felicity Emmett (@felicity_emmett) November 17, 2015

Cherelle Murphy, co-head of Australian economics

Justin Fabo, senior economist

Jo Masters, senior economist

Modest improvement in the #unemployment rate, to 5.8%. That said, we still look for jobs growth to slow in 2016. https://t.co/L5YrH866WO — Jo Masters (@masters_joanne) December 10, 2015

Martin Whetton, senior rates strategist

I would call that a tightening in financial conditions… 6 month BBSW keeps going up. #auseco pic.twitter.com/WiBW19Qmy2 — Martin Whetton (@martin_whetton) December 10, 2015

Glenn Maguire, South, Southeast Asia & Pacific chief economist

The #Asian consumer is showing varying degrees of resilience to the ongoing trade recession. #ASEAN #AsiaEco pic.twitter.com/iEtlLvkS8r — Glenn B. Maguire (@GlennBMaguire) November 25, 2015

Katie Hill, economist

Official employment data now well outpacing other measures of labour demand #ausecon #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/wx3vYrhflg — Katie Hill (@katie_hill2) December 10, 2015

David Cannington, senior economist – property specialist

Ouch! Final 161 Sydney auctions from last week bring clearance rate closer to an each-way bet #ausproperty @cmkusher pic.twitter.com/MX77w6A6wu — David Cannington (@DavidCannington) December 10, 2015

ANZ Research

#myefo forecasts slip in fiscal consolidation plan and balance of risks to underlying cash balance remain negative pic.twitter.com/tKMe7AGBtQ — ANZ_Research (@ANZ_Research) December 15, 2015

