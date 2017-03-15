You can now fly from Australia to Europe for $349

Scoot/ Facebook

*This is not a drill.* You can now fly one-way from Perth to Athens for just $349.

Scoot also has flights departing from Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast from $399.

The catch? The flights do not include meals or checked luggage. And the travel period is only between July 25 and October 28, 2017.

You’ll need to get in quick because the sale, which started today, runs out at 2.59am this Sunday, March 19.

