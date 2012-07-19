You Can Now Edit Your Instagram Profile And Comment On Photos From Your Desktop Browser

It was Instagram’s popularity as a mobile-only photo-sharing service got it acquired for ~$1 billion by Facebook, a company that dominates desktop photo-sharing but was struggling with mobile photo-sharing.



So it’s interesting to see that Instagram has started to develop more features for the desktop-based Web.

For example, through your browser, you can now log-in, edit your Instagram profile, and comment on Instagram photos.

