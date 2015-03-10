You can now download iOS 8.2

Along with a cheaper Apple TV, a new MacBook and more details on the Apple Watch, Apple released iOS 8.2 on Monday, which you can download straight to your phone right now.

iOS 8.2 is what you’ll need to pair your iPhone to the Apple Watch when it ships on April 24.

It’s available on the iPhone 5 and later.

There are a lot of non-Apple Watch improvements to iOS in 8.2 as well.

You can now add and visualise workout data from third-party apps in the heath app.

There are a flurry of stability enhancements and bug fixes, too.

Mail, Music, and Maps all got a performance boost in iOS 8.2.

Apple also fixed a bug that prevented some iTunes playlists and music from syncing in the music app.

To get iOS 8.2, head to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.