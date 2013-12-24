You Can Now Buy Victoria's Secret Lingerie With Bitcoins

You can buy a house with bitcoins, a Tesla electric car, a trip into outer space on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic airline, and all kinds of other things from pizza to illegal drugs.

And now, you can use bitcoin to buy Victoria’s Secret lingerie via a gift card from Gyft, the app that replaces physical gift cards.

The Gyft app is an interesting take on gift cards because it does a couple of cool things. It lets you buy gift cards from about 200 retailers using conventional currencies or bitcoin. Victoria Secret just signed on to be one of those retailers, Gyft says.

Or, if you get a bunch of gift cards as gifts, it lets you load them onto your phone so you don’t have to carry them in your wallet.

You can also use it to re-gift a gift card, sending it to the person’s Facebook account, email or phone via a text. That could be a face-saving option if you find yourself in need of a last-minute gift.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.