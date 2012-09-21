You Can Now Buy Obama Menstrual Pads

Laura Stampler
obama menstrual pad etsy

Photo: Etsy

BuzzFeed drew our attention to a line of reusable, Halloween-themed sanitary napkins that are currently for sale on Etsy.Apart from “Devil Hunks”, sexy pirates, and shirtless vampires, designer Mimi’s Dreams is also selling cloth menstrual pads featuring Obama’s face. The presidential pads sell for between six and nine dollars.

The only question is: Are these for Obama’s supporters or his opposition?

You can actually buy an Obama sanitary napkin. Other options include...

Devil Hunk

Pirate Hunk

Vampire Hunk

The trick or treat part is debatable.

Need a change of scene?

These Vintage Cell Phone Ads Will Make You Even More Grateful For The iPhone 5>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.