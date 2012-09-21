You Can Now Buy Obama Menstrual Pads

Photo: Etsy

BuzzFeed drew our attention to a line of reusable, Halloween-themed sanitary napkins that are currently for sale on Etsy.Apart from “Devil Hunks”, sexy pirates, and shirtless vampires, designer Mimi’s Dreams is also selling cloth menstrual pads featuring Obama’s face. The presidential pads sell for between six and nine dollars.



The only question is: Are these for Obama’s supporters or his opposition?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.