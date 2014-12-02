You Can Now Buy Girl Scout Cookies Online

Getting a box of your favourite Girl Scout Cookies just got a whole lot easier.

The Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. have announced their own digital platform, called “Digital Cookie,” that will allow girls to set up a web site for their cookie businesses.

According to the New York Times, customers can gain access to online stores through an exclusive email invitation. Parents must approve anything posted to a girl scout’s page, and anyone under 13 years old must be anonymous on the platform.

There will also be an app that can process credit card information, track orders, and deliver them directly to your doorstep.

This is the first time the Girl Scouts have embraced a digital business model. It took the organisation three years of testing to come up with a platform they say will teach the young girls valuable entrepreneurial skills.

“Girls across the country now can use modern tools to expand the size and scope of their cookie business and learn vital entrepreneurial lessons in online marketing, application use and e-commerce,” chief digital cookie executive Sarah Angel-Johnson said to the New York Times.

Digital Cookie launches in select markets this month and nationally in January, though some troops will stick to more traditional methods, like order forms and door-to-door selling. The organisation hopes to increase cookie sales from an average of $US800 million each year.

“I’ve been selling cookies since I joined scouting when I was 6, including setting up a booth at our local Stop & Shop,” 13-year-old Bria Vainqueur told the Times. “But the digital option is going to make it easier to reach a lot more people and to take and keep track of their orders.”

