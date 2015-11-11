You can now buy clip-in man buns. No, this is not a joke

Groupon’s ad for a clip-on man bun.

Hair care has been a growing trend among men in the last couple of years.

It’s been helped along by the “man bun” exploding in popularity this year, partly thanks to Jared Leto and Chris Hemsworth.

In fact, based on Google data, 2015 was the biggest year ever for searches about men’s hairstyles.

Searches for men’s hair care now even outnumber searches for women’s hair care — by a total of 6%.

The man bun was also ranked in the top five most popular hairstyles for men on Pinterest. See the others here.

The bun comes in both blonde and brunette versions.

Now, if you’re not lucky enough to have a mane long enough to style in the up-do, the trend can even be bought.

The US Groupon site is selling man buns for a bargain $US9.99.

“Although the hairstyle oozes with fashion sense, those who sport it (the man bun) might find themselves outcasts in sports bars, motorcycle gangs, and the annual government-mandated machismo test,” the ad reads.

“This attachable — and, equally important, detachable — man bun lets you blend in with your surroundings, putting it on when you smell fair-trade coffee or hear a banjo, and taking it off when someone utters the word bro.”

Along with specifications of the product, it also comes with easy to follow instructions for how to use it.

