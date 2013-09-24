You Can Now Place A Bet On Paddy Power On When The Fed Will Taper

Paddy Power — the source for all your Federal Reserve

novelty betting— now has a line on

when the Fed will begin to taper quantitative easing.

The central bank shocked markets last week when it announced it would not reduce the rate at which it is purchasing mortgage bonds and Treasury bills. Most analysts had expected the Fed would reduce the $US85 billion a month program by around $US10 billion.

So market watchers have been left guessing when exactly the Fed will make the taper announcement.

Here are the current odds on Paddy Power (granted there’s no way to know how liquid this market is):

October : 13-8

: 13-8 November : 4-1

: 4-1 December : 7-2

: 7-2 2014 or later: 15-8

