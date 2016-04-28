You can no longer place live bets over the internet in Australia

Photo: Alan Crowhurst/ Getty Images)

The federal government has just closed a loophole which enabled punters to place bets on live events via the internet.

While “in-play” betting is only accepted over the phone, some gambling companies have created apps that allow punters to place in-progress bets online.

“The government does not intend to further expand the online betting market in Australia by legalising online in-play betting,” said Social Services Minister Alan Tudge.

“The government considers ‘click-to-call’ in-play betting services are breaching the provisions and intent of the Interactive Gambling Act. The government will therefore introduce legislation to clarify the Act as soon as possible.”

Overseas bookmakers such as Tom Waterhouse-led William Hill used the click-to-call service, which enabled a voice call to be made online, to its customers.

The ban is a win for local bookies Tabcorp and Tatts Group, which have been fighting against allowing their overseas rivals, including the Tom Waterhouse-led William Hill, to offer the service.

It’s also a win for clubs and pubs following concerns that punters would no longer attend bricks and mortar venues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.