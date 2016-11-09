You can master the art of finance management with this course bundle

Whether or not you work on Wall Street, having a little financial knowhow can go a long way. Certainly forecasting and balancing budgets doesn’t come to us all naturally, but that’s what resources like the Financial Management Mastery Bundle are for. Grab it now: this course bundle will only be available for a few more days.
This collection features 60 hours of training across the following courses:
- Budget and Financial Reports Online Course
- Basic Bookkeeping Online Course
- Time Management Online Course
- Organisational Skills Online Course
- Excel 2010 & 2013 Essentials Online Short Course
- Excel 2010 & 2013 Advanced Online Short Course (Part 1)
- Excel 2010 & 2013 Advanced Online Short Course (Part 2)
- Excel 2010 & 2013 Expert Online Short Course (Part 1)
- Excel 2010 & 2013 Expert Online Short Course (Part 2)
Jump right in, and you’ll start learning essential bookkeeping skills. Using Microsoft Excel, you’ll draft better budgets and finance reports to help you stay on top of your spending. Plus, you’ll also learn valuable time-saving and organisational techniques to streamline your number crunching.
For a limited time, the Financial Management Mastery Bundle is on sale to Business Insider Readers for only $38.19 AUD [$29 USD], or over 90% off retail.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.