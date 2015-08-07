You can listen to Dr. Dre's first album in 16 years tonight on Apple Music

Apple bought his company and made him the richest man in hip hop, and now Andre Young is back with new music.

Young, better known as Dr. Dre and the face of the Beats brand, is releasing his first album in 16 years Friday as the soundtrack to Straight Outta Compton, a biopic about the N.W.A rapper group that made Dre famous.

Since Dre is working closely with Apple on its Beats1 radio staton, you can stream it first there from 6 to 9 p.m. PST Thursday night, August 6, on Beats 1 in the Apple Music app. So if you’re not busy watching the GOP debate and ordering free tacos, tune in.

On Friday the album should be available on demand on Apple Music. And according to the Huffington Post via an Apple Spokesperson, it will be exclusive to Apple for now (meaning, Spotify users won’t get it, or anyone else).

Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe briefly talked to Dre earlier on Thursday about making the album. During the conversation Dre revealed that he’s donating his royalties from the soundtrack to fund an arts center in his hometown of Compton.

And if you want to get in the mood beforehand, go stream Dre’s classic album, The Chronic.

