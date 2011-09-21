You Can Lead A Horse To Water…

Daily State of the Markets

Wednesday Morning – September 21, 2011



Good morning. As a self-proclaimed amateur economist, I don’t claim to know the inner workings of the Fed’s policies, programs, and facilities. However, as someone with a Ph.D. from Wall Street’s School of Hard Knocks, I do feel like I have a decent understanding of the Fed’s goals and objectives. As anyone who has studied economics knows, the Fed has what is called a dual mandate. This means that Mr. Bernanke and his cohorts have two jobs: (a) Full employment and (b) Stable Prices (meaning a steady rate of inflation).

Up until now, I have been a big fan of Ben Bernanke’s work. As a market professional, I appreciate his approach to communication and the transparency provided by the Bernanke Fed. Gone are the days when you needed to listen intently and decipher every syllable of the Fedspeak uttered by his predecessors. No, nowadays, Mr. Bernanke tells us what the Fed’s plans are and how long they are going to be in place. I’m also of the mind that Gentle Ben was a big asset during the credit crisis when he really got creative with new and innovative facilities in order to get credit flowing again.

In addition, I admire his unwavering efforts to keep the U.S. from entering a Japanese-style deflationary spiral, which, by the way, has occurred in this country before – only we called it the Great Depression. Mr. Bernanke, who, as you are probably aware, is one of the country’s utmost scholars on the subject. And on that topic, I respect the fact that the Fed Chairman took the precautionary measure with the economy last summer when he introduced us to QE2 (and the “buy everything” trade). However, in all honesty, I’m not sure what else the Fed Chairman can do right now in order to satisfy what is the most important mandate right now – job growth.

If I’m not mistaken, interest rates have been at generational lows for several years now. In checking the data, I see that the Fed Funds rate has been moving down since the fall of 2007 and that the current Target Rate of 0% – 0.25% has been in place since December 2008.

So, with the economy still struggling last summer and nowhere else for the Funds Rate to go, Mr. Bernanke dug deep into the Fed’s bag of tricks and decided to start buying up bonds directly. This, again, was designed to push rates lower and to give the economy all the help it needed in order to reach “escape velocity.” Kudos to Bernanke & Co. for the effort.

But unfortunately, and perhaps through no fault of the FOMC’s, the plan isn’t working. Rates are as low as they’ve ever been but the economy and, more importantly, job growth is languishing at very low levels of growth. Sure, we can blame it on the triple tragedies in Japan, the unrest in the Middle East, or the debt debacle taking place across the pond. But the bottom line is the Fed appears to be pushing on a string here.

This just isn’t like the good old days where all you had to do in order to get small- and medium-sized businesses to hire was to give them a little incentive. This is no longer an environment where lower rates triggers expansion and/or hiring. No, Americans have learned (the hard way, I might add) about risk. And it is little coincidence that the words risk and debt are both four-letter-words in the eyes of American small business these days.

What I’m attempting to say this morning is that Ben Bernanke’s gang has done their job. They have gone above and beyond what has normally been expected of a central bank. They pulled out all the stops and left it all out on the field. But as every championship football team knows, sometimes you need the defence to score some points for you.

In English, this means that perhaps it’s time to stop pushing on a string. Perhaps it is time to let nature take its course. Or perhaps it is time to let your defence put up some points for you… Oops, I mean let the boys and girls in Washington try their hand at implementing appropriate fiscal policies. Maybe with Bernanke on the sidelines, these folks could actually try and do some good for a change. But then again, perhaps “operation twist” is safer for everyone involved. And who knows, maybe this time the horse want to drink…

Turning to this morning… Asian markets were mixed overnight while Europe is once again lower for the usual reasons. Here at home, all eyes are on the Fed. Analysts expect to see the FOMC announce “operation twist” today, so stay tuned.

On the Economic front… We don’t have any economic data to review before the opening bell, but we will get a report on Existing Home Sales at 10:00 and then the all-important FOMC statement at 2:15 pm eastern.

Thought for the day… Here’s wishing you all the best for a productive and enjoyable day…

Pre-Game Indicators

Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell…

Major Foreign Markets: Australia: +0.70% Shanghai: +2.66% Hong Kong: -1.00% Japan: +0.30% France: -1.19% Germany: -1.28% Italy: -0.63% Spain: -0.88% London: -0.89%

Australia: +0.70%

Shanghai: +2.66%

Hong Kong: -1.00%

Japan: +0.30%

France: -1.19%

Germany: -1.28%

Italy: -0.63%

Spain: -0.88%

London: -0.89%

Crude Oil Futures: -$0.97 to $85.95

Gold: -$13.20 to $1795.90

Dollar: higher against the Yen, Euro and Pound

10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 1.933%

Stock Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value): S&P 500: -3.21 Dow Jones Industrial Average: -22 NASDAQ Composite: -0.50

S&P 500: -3.21

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -22

NASDAQ Composite: -0.50

Wall Street Research Summary

Upgrades:

Apple (AAPL) – Target increased to $520 from $480 at Goldman Sachs

Unilever (UL) – Jefferies

Orexigen (OREX) – JMP Securities

Autodesk (ADSK) – JPMorgan

Rovi (ROVI) – JPMorgan

Discover Financial (DFS) – Target raised at RBC

Illumina (ILMN) – Mentioned positively at UBS

Hansen Natural (HANS) – Target raised at UBS

Downgrades:

Global Industries (GLBL) – Barclays

Goodrich (GR) – Bernstein

Banco Bradesco (BBD) – Goldman Sachs

Banco Santander (SAN) – Goldman Sachs

Amdocs (DOX) – JPMorgan

Verisign (VRSN0 – JPMorgan

Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) – Target cut at RBC

Long positions in stocks mentioned: AAPL

For more of Mr. Moenning’s thoughts and research, visit StateoftheMarkets.com

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are those of Mr. David Moenning and may not actually come to pass. Mr. Moenning’s opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations. The analysis and information in this report and on our website is for informational purposes only. No part of the material presented in this report or on our websites is intended as an investment recommendation or investment advice. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed nor any Portfolio constitutes a solicitation to purchase or sell securities or any investment program. The opinions and forecasts expressed are those of the editors of StateoftheMarkets.com and may not actually come to pass. The opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations of any specific security nor specific investment advice. Stocks should always consult an investment professional before making any investment.

Any investment decisions must in all cases be made by the reader or by his or her investment adviser. Do NOT ever purchase any security without doing sufficient research. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives outlined will actually come to pass. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Neither the editor, employees, nor any of their affiliates shall have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information provided.

The analysis provided is based on both technical and fundamental research and is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

The information contained in this report is provided by Ridge Publishing Co. Inc. (Ridge). One of the principals of Ridge, Mr. David Moenning, is also President and majority shareholder of Heritage Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) a Chicago-based money management firm. HCM is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. HCM also serves as a sub-advisor to other investment advisory firms. Ridge is a publisher and has not registered as an investment adviser. Neither HCM nor Ridge is registered as a broker-dealer.

Employees and affiliates of HCM and Ridge may at times have positions in the securities referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities while publications are in circulation. Editors will indicate whether they or HCM has a position in stocks or other securities mentioned in any publication. The disclosures will be accurate as of the time of publication and may change thereafter without notice.

Investments in equities carry an inherent element of risk including the potential for significant loss of principal. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

