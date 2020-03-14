You can live like James Bond in Ian Fleming's former Jamaican beachfront villa that has its own butler and chef

Airbnb ‘James Bond’ novelist Ian Fleming spent time writing here.

Live like a spy in the luxury villa where “James Bond” novelist Ian Fleming spent time working on his stories.

Airbnb has listed Fleming’s former Jamaican home as part of their “Luxe” service to mark the 25th instalment of the “007” franchise.

Starting from $US6,207 a night, the beachfront Fleming Villa on the GoldenEye Resort comes with a private butler, personal chef, and its own outdoor pool.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

If you’ve ever wanted to live in luxury surroundings like the world’s favourite “double-0” spy, now’s your chance to book a stay at Ian Fleming’s former Jamaican home.

Starting from $US6,207 a night, the Fleming Villa listed on Airbnb is where the novelist spent time working on his series of “James Bond” stories. Its launch marks the 25th instalment of the franchise, which was supposed to be released in April 2020, but has now been pushed back to November due to the coronavirus.

The villa is part of Airbnb’s “Luxe” service, where premium level properties come with 24/7 on-trip care, start-to-finish holiday planning, and 300+ inspections to make sure the accommodation is pristine.

Sitting on the beachfront of the GoldenEye Resort (which sounds like a destination straight from “Bond”) in the town of Oracabessa, the five-bedroom villa has views of the Caribbean Sea and comes with its own private butler service and personal chef. It also has six bathrooms, perfect for if you want to try out a new one nearly every day of a week-long stay.

Not only does renting the accommodation include a pool, media room, and hammock for swinging in beneath the trees, guests can also take advantage of GoldenEye Resort’s yoga, tennis, and spa facilities.

This is what it’s like inside.

The luxury villa is situated on the beachfront of the GoldenEye Resort in Oracabessa, Jamaica and looks like it belongs on a film set even from the outside.

Airbnb

Described as “boho-chic” by the Airbnb listing, the spacious interior comes across as light and airy.

Airbnb

But of course, the “boho-chic” style comes with expensive-looking furniture.

Airbnb

Guests will have a private chef, butler, and housekeeping included in the staggering price of staying in the Fleming Villa. At least you’ll get your money’s worth.

Airbnb

Optional add-on services include a driver, childcare, spa services, and a restaurant concierge to name but a few.

Airbnb

The amenities the Fleming Villa comes with extend to its grounds as well.

Airbnb

Swimming pool aside, the outdoor area has dining space to accommodate 12 people, a charcoal barbecue, a hot tub, and sun loungers.

Airbnb

The Fleming Villa has five bedrooms …

Airbnb

… comfortably sleeping up to 10 people.

Airbnb

You’ll feel like a real-life “Bond” character waking up to a view of the villa’s picturesque greenery.

Airbnb

Four out of the five bedrooms have either a king-size or queen-size bed, while one room has twin single beds.

Airbnb

Each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom, so there’s no waiting around for someone to get out of the shower.

Airbnb

There’s no need to worry about taking time carrying out your morning routine in a bathroom that appears to have come straight out of the pages of an interiors magazine.

Airbnb

The teal claw foot bath on its own is stunning, but imagine enjoying a bubbly soak outside surrounded by Caribbean flora.

Airbnb

Like any luxury villa worth its salt, this place has its own media room as well as a TV, DVD player, Apple TV, and sound system for guests to use.

Airbnb

The Fleming Villa is a beachfront property so you’ll have your own access to the ocean …

Airbnb

… or you can relax in a sunny spot by the water and sip on an evening drink that’s shaken not stirred.

Airbnb

After a hard day of lazing in luxury surroundings, give yourself a licence to chill in a good-old-fashioned hammock slung between the trees.

Airbnb

Read more:

9 incredible things to eat and do in Jamaica

Kylie Jenner stayed in a luxury Airbnb in the Bahamas that costs more than $US11,000 a night

9 details you might have missed in the trailer for the new James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.