This Ingenious Contraption Will Let You Have Privacy While You're Travelling On A Flight

You might look weird doing it, but using the B-Tourist will help you feel like you’re flying privately, even when you’re flying in coach.

Gizmodo reports that the B-Tourist “works like a giant elastic strap that tucks behind the headrests on your seat, and the seat in front of you, to provide a little extra privacy while flying in cramped quarters.”

The B-Tourist is a design submission for the site DesignBoom from Idan Noyberg and Gal Bulka. DesignBoom encourages their readers to submit their ideas for publication and the B-Tourist is getting lots of attention.

Photos from Idan Noyberg and Gal Bulka show off how the B-Tourist works.

You can eat:

Watch television:

Or even sleep:

