You can grow your business through social media with this viral marketing bundle

Picture: AMC

Ask any marketing expert, and they’ll tell you social media is an invaluable tool for driving user engagement and ultimately revenue. If you want to maximise your online reach, pick up the Viral Marketing with Social Media Bundle.

Jump into this five-course collection, and you’ll learn the essentials behind advertising on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Dive into cost-effective ways to increase your searchability, plus how to work with Google Ads to research effective keywords and maximise your online presence.

The Viral Marketing with Social Media Bundle can be yours for only $48 AUD [$34.99 USD] — over 90% off for a limited time only.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.